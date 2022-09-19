Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 236,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Visa by 8.4% during the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 17,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 39.0% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.32. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

