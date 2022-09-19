Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after buying an additional 518,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
V stock opened at $193.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.32. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
