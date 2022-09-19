Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.