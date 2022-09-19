Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Trex were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE TREX opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

