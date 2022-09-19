TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPVG shares. TheStreet cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 433,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 100.70%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

