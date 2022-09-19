UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $521.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.