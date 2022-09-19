UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

