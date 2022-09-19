VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 326,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,272,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

