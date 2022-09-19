Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.

