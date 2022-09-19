Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $189.14 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.59 and a 200 day moving average of $203.79.

