Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $455,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 101,513 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $133.52 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

