Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $41.25 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.