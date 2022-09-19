Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $39.76 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,823 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.