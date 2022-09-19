Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 9.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 236,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Visa by 8.4% during the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 17,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 39.0% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $4,529,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

