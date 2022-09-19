Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

