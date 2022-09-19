Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $283.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

