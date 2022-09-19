Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $169.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

