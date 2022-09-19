Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 240,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $117.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.