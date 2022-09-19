West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 92,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $275.97 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.96. The firm has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.