West Coast Financial LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

