Windward Capital Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

