Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 395 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

