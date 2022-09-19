Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Visa by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

