15,371 Shares in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VOC Energy Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.35%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th.

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.