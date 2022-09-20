180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,406 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $60,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baidu Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
