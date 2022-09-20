180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,450 Shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.28% of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILX opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

