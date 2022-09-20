180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,825 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,467,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,088 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

