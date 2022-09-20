180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Barclays Trading Up 0.5 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

