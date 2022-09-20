180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $126,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

