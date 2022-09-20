180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,380,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 550,851 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 95,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.