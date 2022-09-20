180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

