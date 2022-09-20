180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,361,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $13,269,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

