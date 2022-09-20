180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 37.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 915,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 96.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 79,972 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 101,280 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

