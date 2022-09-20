180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $285.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.60. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

