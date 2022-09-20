180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,005 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,876 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

RKLB opened at 5.08 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of 5.15 and a 200-day moving average of 5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,068,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,068,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

