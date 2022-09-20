180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,917.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 268,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 263,575 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,416 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.