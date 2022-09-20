2,532 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 126,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 43,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average of $165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.