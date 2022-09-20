967 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 180.0% in the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Generac by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 16.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day moving average of $250.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.39 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

