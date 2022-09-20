Addison Capital Co Has $3.50 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

