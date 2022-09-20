Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $310.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $425.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $296.06 on Monday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $292.14 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

