Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $310.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $425.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.
Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $296.06 on Monday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $292.14 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
