Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.

ADBE opened at $296.06 on Monday. Adobe has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.42.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

