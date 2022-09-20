AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 116 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

