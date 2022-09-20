AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.41% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 60.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

