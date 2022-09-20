AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.