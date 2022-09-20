AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.79% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF alerts:

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.