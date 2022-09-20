AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.79% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter.
Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.