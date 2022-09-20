AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.75% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter worth $215,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 26.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 224.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period.

Shares of EAPR opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

