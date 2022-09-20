AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 436 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

