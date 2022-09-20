AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 962 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 619,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,649,000.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS NUDM opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.