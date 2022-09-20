AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,201,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $66.72.

