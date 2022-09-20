AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after acquiring an additional 333,170 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.58.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $312.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.87.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

